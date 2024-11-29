Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, couldn't extend its winning streak, falling to Kansas City 3-0 on Teddy Bear Toss.
David Cotton deposited an end-wall rebound, the eventual game-winning goal with 2:32 remaining in the opening frame.
Nolan Sullivan net his first professional goal on a breakaway 2:45 into the middle frame, setting the Mavericks up 2-0.
Landon McCallum jumped on a turnover to close the score 3-0 2:22 into the game.
The Oilers aim for two points in the series rubber match on tomorrow, Nov. 30 in their first trip this season to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Puck drop for first place in the Mountain Division is at 6:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024
- Utah Gets Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss vs Fuel - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Win It Early in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Rush in Overtime Despite Season-High 44 Shots - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Falls to Railers on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Defeat Grizzlies in Overtime Battle - Indy Fuel
- Connor Maceachern Records Hat Trick in 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Series Tie as Komets Overcome Blades in OT - Florida Everblades
- Railers Take 2-0 Series Lead With 3-2 Win Over Wichita - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Narrowly Fall in Rivalry Battle with Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Padakin Plays Hero in Admirals' OT Win Against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Win Streak Ends At Five Against Stingrays On The Road - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Top Swamp Rabbits with 5-2 Victory at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners' Penalty Kill Helps Earn a Point in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Back In The Win Column Against Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Stumble Against Royals 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Add Rookie Defenseman Brayden Hislop - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 5-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 29 - ECHL
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Sign Garrett Devine - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse, Bears Sign Defenseman Cory Dennis - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Forward Tyson Kirkby - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look to Bounce Back in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Glads Earn Point, Fall 3-2 in the Shootout to the Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss
- Oilers Head into Thanksgiving Atop Western Conference with Win over Kansas City
- Oilers Acquire Parker AuCoin from Reading
- Oilers Notch Three Power-Play Goals in Dominant Shutout Win over Utah
- Wiebe Recalled, Mikhailov Signed