Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, couldn't extend its winning streak, falling to Kansas City 3-0 on Teddy Bear Toss.

David Cotton deposited an end-wall rebound, the eventual game-winning goal with 2:32 remaining in the opening frame.

Nolan Sullivan net his first professional goal on a breakaway 2:45 into the middle frame, setting the Mavericks up 2-0.

Landon McCallum jumped on a turnover to close the score 3-0 2:22 into the game.

The Oilers aim for two points in the series rubber match on tomorrow, Nov. 30 in their first trip this season to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Puck drop for first place in the Mountain Division is at 6:05 p.m.

--

