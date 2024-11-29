Utah Gets Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss vs Fuel

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Reed Lebster scored two goals for the Utah Grizzlies, including the game tying goal 14:46 into the third period but Ryan Gagnier scored the overtime game winner for the Indy Fuel as Utah fell 4-3 in overtime on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Lebster got the scoring started 4:51 into the contest as he got a centering pass from Cole Gallant, who picked up his 12th assist of the season. Indy scored two power play goals later in the first period. Kevin Lombardi scored 10:52 into the game and Kyle Maksimovich 19:32 connected on a one timer from the right wing. Indy led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Utah's Cade Neilson scored on a backhand shot 15:18 into the second period with Reed Morison registering his first professional point with an assist. Indy scored their third power play goal of the night as Cam Hausinger scored his 3rd of the season 17:31 in. The Fuel led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Reed Lebster scored his second goal of the night and 5th of the season 14:46 into the third period to tie the game. Indy outshot Utah 11 to 3 in the third period and 33 to 25 for the contest.

In overtime Utah got a power play as Indy's Bryan Lemos got an interference minor 51 seconds in but Indy killed off Utah's power play. The Grizzlies outshot Indy 3 to 2 in overtime but Gagnier scored 5:10 in to give the Fuel the victory as their record goes to 7-6-0-1 on the season. Utah's record falls to 5-9-2.

Indy goaltender Ben Gaudreau stopped 22 of 25 in the win. Utah's Vinny Duplessis saved 29 of 33 in his first professional appearance at Maverik Center.

3 stars

1. Ryan Gagnier (Indy) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 shot. OT GWG.

2. Cam Hausinger (Indy) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

3. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 2 goals.

