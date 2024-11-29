Americans Win It Early in Overtime
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans (6-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, beat the Rapid City Rush (5-8-2-2), 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at The Monument in Rapid City, in the second game of a three-game series.
The two teams exchanged goals in the opening period. Rapid City scored first to go up 1-0 at the 6:27 mark. It remained that way until the 15:28 mark of the first period when James Hardie scored for Allen, his first of the season coming just after the Allen power play expired. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period. The shots were even at 8-8.
The Americans carried a late first period power play over to the second frame and cashed in early. Spencer Asuchak with his fifth of the season at the 0.27 second mark of the second period to make it 2-1 Americans. Less than four minutes later, Liam Gorman added an insurance goal on the power play, his second of the season to make it 3-1 Americans despite being outshot 20-8 in the second period.
The Americans blew a 3-1 third period lead as Rapid City scored a pair of goals just over five minutes apart. One of the two Rush goals came on the power play. The game would need extra time. Rapid City took a penalty with one second left in regulation, setting up an Americans power play to start overtime.
It wouldn't take long for the Americans to get the extra point as Spencer Asuchak scored 1:08 into the extra period. His second of the game and sixth of the year to give the Americans a 4-3 victory. Rapid City outshot the Americans 44-23 for the game. The Americans went 3-for-5 on the power play.
The two teams will wrap up the Thanksgiving week series on Saturday night in South Dakota. The Americans return home next Tuesday night at 7:10 PM when they open a two-game set against the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - S. Asuchak
2. RC - T. Janicke
3. RC - B. Tuck
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Brayden Watts in action
(Rapid City Rush)
