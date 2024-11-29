Railers Take 2-0 Series Lead With 3-2 Win Over Wichita

Worcester Railers' Cole Donhauser and Colin Jacobs battle Wichita Thunder's Nolan Kneen

Wichita, KS - The Worcester Railers HC (8-9-0-1 17pts) took down the Wichita Thunder (9-9-1-0, 19pts) on Friday night by the final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of 6,547 at the INTRUST Bank Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the INTRUST Bank Arena taking on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, November 30th at 6:05 p.m. CST.

It was Wichita who tallied the first goal as they took an early 1-0 lead 7:18 into the first period, with a goal from Jake Wahlin (1-0-1). The Railers tied this one up in the second with a goal from Anthony Repaci (2-0-2) 3:46 into the second. The Railers quickly took the lead and extended it to 3-1 with two third period goals coming from Anthony Repaci and Colin Jacobs (1-0-1). Worcester wasn't the only team to score in the third as Luke Grainger (1-0-1) scored to make it a 3-2 game. Grainger's goal would be the last one of the night leaving us with a 3-2 final.

Wichita got the scoring started tonight with a goal from Jake Wahlin (1st). Wahlin got his first of the season as he scored off a rebounded shot off of the pad of Worcester's goalie Micheal Bullion. Wahlin's goal would be the lone goal of the first period. Shots favored Wichita 21-6.

The Railers quickly tied this one up in the second. The Railers came flying up ice when Jordan Kaplan dropped the puck back for Anthony Repaci (12th) who was able to fire one into the back of the net tying this one up 1-1 just 3:46 into the second period. Despite the 33 total shots fired off neither team was able to score again in the second leaving it tied at 1-1 heading into the third. Shots favored Worcester 22-11 in the second.

The Railers went on their first power play of the night just 45 seconds into the third period. Not long after, Anthony Repaci (13th) was able to rifle another one by Aaron Dell of Wichita making it a 2-1 Worcester lead. The Railers were not done there as just 39 seconds later Colin Jacobs (1st) fired one into the back of the net extending the Worcester lead to 3-1. Jacobs' gaol was the 50th of his ECHL career. The Thunder kept this one interesting with a goal from Luke Grainger (2nd) making it a 3-2 Worcester lead. The Thunder had two power play chances late in the third to tie this one up but the Railers penalty kill held strong keeping the score where it was leading to a 3-2 final score in Wichita. Shots favored Wichita 15-13 in the third and 47-41 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Micheal Bullion (45 Saves, 2 GA, .957 SV%), 2nd Star: Jake Wahlin (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Repaci (2-0-2, -1, 7 shots)... Final shots favored Wichita 47-41... Aaron Dell (4-5-1) made 38 saves on 41 shots for Wichita... Michael Bullion (4-4-0) made 45 saves on 47 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-1 on the power play while Wichita went 0-for-2... JD Dudek (IR), Kolby Johnson (SUS), John Muse (DNP), Jack Randl (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 7... Colin Jacobs scores his first goal as a Railer... The Railers are now 2-0-0-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 2-0-0-0 at the INTRUST Bank Arena against Wichita.

