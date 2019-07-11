TinCaps Game Notes: July 11 at Burlington (Game 88)

July 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-13, 39-48) @ Burlington Bees (8-11, 46-43)

RHP Sam Keating vs. RHP Kyle Tyler

Thursday, July 11 - Community Field (Burlington, Iowa) - First Pitch 7:30 PM (Game 88 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps fell to the Bees, 4-1.

TBT: Fort Wayne won its lone Midwest League Championship here in 2009. The 'Caps clinched a 3-0 series sweep on Thursday, Sept. 17. The TinCaps had 19 players over the course of that season who went on to make the big leagues, a Class A record.

SWEET ROAD CHICAGO: Thanks to the Padres, TinCaps players and staff spent Tuesday's off-day in Chicago. The team toured the Willis Tower Skydeck, The Bean at Millennium Park, and Navy Pier, while capping the day off with a boat tour of Lake Michigan and an Italian dinner.

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Padres promoted infielder Xavier Edwards from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm. Edwards exits as the MWL leader in batting average (.336) and hits (103). Edwards also ranked 2nd in swinging strike % (4%), 3rd in OBP (.392), 4th in stolen bases (20), 4th in K% (10%), 6th in BB/K (0.86), and tied for 9th in triples (4)... Infielder Luke Becker has joined the 'Caps from the Short-Season Tri-City Dust Devils. See Page 4 for more on Becker.

THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY: TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton celebrated his 22nd birthday Wednesday, the latest in a string of Fort Wayne players blowing out the birthday candles. Outfielder Michael Curry turned 22 on the 4th of July, while Austin Smith turned 23 on Tuesday and Grant Little turned 22 on Monday.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (17%) and tied for 7th in stolen bases with 17... Tonight is the first time this season he's batting in the leadoff spot.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% (9%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%) in the MWL. Tucu's bat control has been particularly noteworthy as of late. The 19-year-old has struck out just 3 times in his last 11 games (45 ABs) while drawing 4 walks.

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz launched 4 homers over a 14-game span from June 8-26 after not homering in his first 51 games of the season... His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 11th in the MWL... 22% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 3rd highest LD% in the league.

HUNTING HITS: In 29 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .343/.387/.491 (.878 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs... Hunt is on a season-best 12-game on-base streak.

LITTLE PLAYING BIG: Outfielder Grant Little tied a career-high with 4 hits on Saturday. His only other 4-hit game as a pro came on May 20 against South Bend. After a pair of doubles Saturday, Little has 7 doubles in 17 second-half games. (He had 7 doubles in 48 games before the All-Star break.)

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.06). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: Fort Wayne's bullpen has been lights out the last 4 games, tossing 16.0 innings with 0 earned runs, 19 Ks, and only 7 hits/4 walks.

