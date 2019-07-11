Josh Cribbs, Beanie Wells & Julian Tavarez Headline Cleveland Sports History Night July 20

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains, Class A-affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are hosting their annual Cleveland Sports History Night on Saturday July 20 at 7 PM vs. the Peoria Chiefs. This year, former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl kick & punt returner Josh Cribbs, former Cleveland Indians set-up man Julian Tavarez, and former Ohio State running back Chris "Beanie" Wells will headline the event. Fans will have the opportunity to meet-and-greet all guests starting at 5 PM and watch as they toss out a first pitch.

In addition to the player appearances on Cleveland Sports History Night, the Captains are bringing back the Jobu bobblehead VIP package. Only 500 of these packages were available and are nearly sold out. The package is $55 each and includes a ticket to the game, early entry to the stadium, food voucher and the Jobu bobblehead figurine.

Cribbs played for the Browns for eight seasons (2005-2012) and was a three- time Pro Bowler. Cribbs had 648 career punt and kick returns for a total of 13,488 return yards and 11-return touchdowns. Cribbs has the most career kickoff touchdowns in NFL History with eight (tied with Leon Washington.) Cribbs finished his NFL career in 2014 after one year with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts respectively. Cribbs was the Quarterback for the Kent State Golden Flashes during his college years.

Chris "Beanie" Wells is best known for his time at Ohio State University, where he played running back for the Buckeyes. Wells had 585 rushing attempts over three seasons tallying 3,382 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. Wells rushed for 222 yards in 2007 against Ohio State's arch rival Michigan University and was a part of two Buckeyes teams who went to play for a BCS National Championship (2006 and 2007.) Wells was drafted in the 1st round, 31st overall, by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 NFL Draft. Wells played four seasons in the NFL all with the Cardinals.

Julian Tavarez, pitched 17 seasons in the Major Leagues with 11 different teams, four of his 11 seasons were with the Cleveland Indians. Tavarez played in three World Series first with Cleveland in 1995, then in St. Louis in 2004 before winning a championship with Boston in 2007. Tavarez finished with a career record of 88-82 with a 4.46 ERA and 842 Strikeouts. Tavarez retired from baseball in 2009.

Other guests for Cleveland Sports History Night will be announced at a later date and appearances are subject to change.

