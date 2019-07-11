Nate Hadley joins Kernels from Elizabethton

July 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Nate Hadley will join the Kernels from Elizabethton, and RHP Moises Gomez has been promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Hadley in the 25th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of UCLA. He made six relief appearances at Elizabethton, posting a 1-0 record, 1.13 ERA and one save. In 8 IP, he allowed four hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking just one.

Gomez has made 19 relief appearance for the Kernels this season, posting a 1-2 record, 2.84 ERA and six saves. In 31.2 IP, he allowed 17 hits and 12 runs (10 earned) with 12 walks and 48 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on April 9, 2014.

Hadley is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Great Lakes. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels continue a six-game home stand tonight at 6:35 PM against the Great Lakes Loons with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current home stand continues through Monday, July 15th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.