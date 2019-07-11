Martinez Impresses in Relief, But 'Caps Lose
July 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
BURLINGTON, Iowa - The TinCaps' bullpen continued an impressive run of success, but Fort Wayne fell to the Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate), 5-0, on Thursday night at Community Field.
Over the last five games, 'Caps relievers have pitched 25 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run (and only two unearned runs), including 5 1/3 scoreless in this game. Right-hander Adrian Martinez fired 4 1/3 scoreless frames with only one single and one walk allowed while striking out five. Righty Henry Henry followed by putting up a zero in the eighth. However, Fort Wayne trailed 5-0 before the 'pen went to work.
The Bees (9-11, 48-42) scored a run in the first on a solo home run by No. 12 Angels prospect Kevin Maitan. They added another in the second on a two-out RBI single from nine-hitter Alvaro Rubalcaba, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate. With two outs in the third, Francisco Del Valle clubbed a two-run homer and Rubalcaba later added another RBI single to make it 5-0.
The TinCaps (6-14, 39-49) managed only two singles in the game, in addition to three walks and a hit by pitch.
Next Game
Friday, July 12 @ Burlington (7:30 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Omar Cruz
- Bees Probable Starter: LHP Hector Yan
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
