Hour Delay Cannot Contain Snappers' Bats

July 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BOWLING GREEN, KY - After an offensive explosion in Appleton on Monday, the Snappers kept the bats rolling and secure a win with a final score of 9-8. The Snappers were able to produce 14 hits over 9 innings, which included 5 players with multi-hit games.

A 1 hour delay before first pitch added to the seemingly never-ending length of tonight's game. A 4 hour contest that did not wrap up until 12:36 AM local time thankfully had the Snappers coming out on top.

A rocky first from All-Star Aiden McIntyre put the Snappers at a great disadvantage very early in the game. 5 runs scored on 4 hits would not be enough to contain the red-hot hitting Snappers, though.

Beloit's scoring would begin that next inning as Snappers players would record 5 singles in a row to score 2 runs. A double and sacrifice-fly later, the Snappers had tied the game at 5. The Snappers would bring all 9 to the plate in the 2nd.

In the 6th, the Snappers would retaliate after the Hot Rods went ahead by 2 after the 3rd inning. Snappers' offense would produce with 1 out as doubles from Nick Ward, John Jones, and Anthony Churlin, assisted by a Cobie Vance single, would put the Snappers ahead 8-7.

Left-Handed Reliever Josh Reagan, who would ultimately secure the win, would give up the tying run in the bottom of the 6th, but a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 7th by John Jones would give the Snappers the edge they needed to defeat the Tampa Bay affiliate.

While all 9 Snappers hitters recorded a hit in tonight's game, DH John Jones continued his monstrous second half with 4 RBIs on 2 hits and 1 walk. Jones second half slash line, which shows why his offensive contribution has been so important to Snappers' wins, is now an astounding .429/.525/.551.

Behind Jones, 4 other players contributed with multi-hit games (Vance 2-4, Foyle 2-4, Farrar 2-4, Weber 2-5). Cobie Vance, who has found his way back towards the top of the batting order, has been great throughout the first 10 days of July. His July slash line is now an impressive .323/.417/.452.

Beloit will be back at it again tomorrow in Bowling Green, Kentucky when they take on the Hot Rods for their second game in this three game series. Tomorrow, Right-Handed Pitcher Richard Guasch is set to take the mound versus the Hot Rods. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CST.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.