LumberKings Add 2nd Overall Pick From 2014 Draft

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, have added right-handed pitcher, and second overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Tyler Kolek to the 25-man roster. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jeremey Ovalle was released.

Kolek, 23, was taken by the Marlins in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school and is known for one of the fastest fastballs in the Miami organization. At the time of his being drafted, he ranked as the number three overall prospect with a commitment to pitch at Texas Christian University. His fastball was regularly clocked at 102 MPH and his senior season at Sheppard High School in Texas ended with him being named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year.

After singing with the Marlins, injuries sidelined Kolek following his 2015 season - which was spent entirely with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. He then did not pitch in 2016 and made just five appearances in 2017, and ten total appearances in 2018.

The addition of Kolek gives the LumberKings two first rounders on the current roster and six players that were taken in the first four rounds of an MLB Draft.

The LumberKings will continue the six-game homestand with the second game of a three-game series against the Lake County Captains on Thursday night. Clinton will throw righty Alberto Guerrero (3-4, 2.66) while Lake County will tap righty Luis Oviedo (6-4, 4.56). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

