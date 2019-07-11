Bootleggers Game Notes

About Last Night... The Bowling Green Hot Rods began their series against the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday night. At first, it looked as if the Hot Rods would run away early as they scored five runs in the first inning, with Roberto Alvarez and Jonathan Aranda each contributing two-run singles. However, Beloit started the second with five straight hits and eventually scored five runs of their own off Miller Hogan, tying the game. In the third, Bowling Green regained the lead as Jordan Qsar launched a solo homer over the right-field bullpen. Osmy Gregorio added another run in the inning, driving home Ford Proctor with an RBI single to give the Hot Rods a 7-5 lead. That remained the score into the sixth inning, when the Snappers strung together four consecutive hits, including three doubles, against Michael Costanzo to take an 8-7 lead. The Hot Rods once again tied the game, though, as Aranda brought home a run with an RBI single. In the seventh, though, Nick Sprengel loaded the bases on a double and two walks, then walked John Jones on a full-count offering to give Beloit a 9-8 lead. The Hot Rods were unable to answer the rest of the way, falling in the series opener.

That Took Awhile... The Hot Rods have played some of the quickest games in the Midwest League this season, posting the third-fastest average game time (2:45) in the league. However, Wednesday night was a far cry from that, as the Hot Rods and Snappers battled through over four hours of baseball, needing 4:01 to finish the contest, which finally concluded at 11:36 p.m. The game was historic for a few reasons, setting a record for longest game at Bowling Green Ballpark, surpassing a 3:44 contest against South Bend on April 29, 2014. Additionally, last night was the longest nine-inning game in franchise history at any location, beating a 3:48 game at Fort Wayne on August 10, 2010. It is also the first nine-inning game in the Midwest League to surpass four hours in length since Fort Wayne and Lake County dueled for 4:17 on April 6, 2017.

Osmy Can't Stop Hitting... Despite his efforts coming in a losing game, Osmy Gregorio continued his impressive hot streak. The Bowling Green infielder went 2-for-5 with an RBI, extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tying him with Tony Pena for the second-longest by a Hot Rod this year, one game behind a 12-game streak by Wander Franco. Over that stretch, Gregorio is 20-for-40 (.500) with two doubles, six RBI, and six runs scored. His hot streak has raised his batting average from .152 to .207, raising his average to its highest point since April 12.

Aranda's Hot Start... Several relatively new faces on the Hot Rods have made an impact in the second half, but perhaps no one has had the impact of Jonathan Aranda. The infielder posted another productive game on Wednesday, swatting two hits and driving in three runs. Over this homestand, Aranda has gone 8-for-22 (.364), driving in seven runs, including at least one RBI in all five games he's played this homestand. Since arriving in Bowling Green, Aranda has put up a .318 batting average with a home run and 10 RBI in 12 games, all while making multiple starts at three infield positions already.

Moving In, Moving Out... The Hot Rods made a roster move on Wednesday, with catcher Erik Ostberg returning to Bowling Green. In the corresponding move, catcher Nate Soria was reassigned to ROK Princeton. Ostberg was on the Opening Day roster for Bowling Green, but was reassigned to Extended Spring on April 9 without playing a game. This year, Ostberg appeared in three games for the GCL Rays, going hitless in five at-bats, but also drawing four walks. The 23-year-old played for Hudson Valley last season, playing inn 51 games and batting .287 with two home runs and 30 RBI.

