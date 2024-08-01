LumberKings Clinch 2024 2nd Half Northwest Division Championship in Sweep Over Bees

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (19-10) swept the Burlington Bees (11-16) in a doubleheader while clinching the second half of the Northwest Division with their 10-3 win in game one and 6-4 in game two.

Productive bats lead the LumberKings to a sweep and a playoff berth to the 2024 Prospect League Playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in Prospect League history and the first time since the 2010-2013 season that the LumberKings have made consecutive playoff appearances during their time in minor league baseball.

Game 1 Recap:

The LumberKings dominated from the outset, scoring seven runs in the first three innings. Brett White's solo homer in the third inning, coupled with a series of wild pitches and timely hits, put Clinton in a commanding position. Jaden Hackbarth contributed significantly with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Noah Gordon led Clinton with three hits and an RBI, while Blake Timmons added two RBIs. On the mound, Tyler Welch secured the win with three solid innings of relief, allowing just one run on three hits.

Despite a brief rally by the Bees in the third inning, highlighted by Merrick Mathews' RBI single, Burlington couldn't overcome the deficit. The Bees managed only five hits against a strong Clinton pitching staff.

Game 2 Recap:

The second game saw Clinton continue their momentum with a 6-4 victory. The Bees took an early 3-0 lead, courtesy of a two-run homer by Brady Kindhart and a sacrifice fly by Luke Ramsey.

However, the LumberKings responded with a six-run second inning. Blake Timmons' three-run homer was the highlight, complemented by Sam Lavin, Jaden Hackbarth, and Ben Swails' RBIs.

Hayden Vickroy earned the win with three innings of one-hit relief, while Jackson Bruno picked up the save. The Bees attempted a late comeback, scoring a run in the seventh, but fell short.

With these victories, the LumberKings clinched the second half of the Northwest Division, solidifying their playoff position and demonstrating their dominance in the league.

The Clinton LumberKings finish the regular season with a 34-21 record, their best record since joining the Prospect League in 2021. They finished 1st overall in the 2nd half with a 19-10 record and 2nd in the 1st half with a 15-11 record.

The LumberKings will play in the Northwest Division Championship against the 1st Half Northwest Division Champion Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Thursday, August 1st. Fans are encouraged to attend the game in Peru, IL at Schweickert Stadium in Veteran's Memorial Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen in to tomorrow's action on 100.3 WCCI-FM and wcciradio.com and watch games LIVE on PLTV.

Below is some IMPORTANT INFO for the game if fans do decide to attend the playoff game.

Playoff Information:

Veteran's Memorial Park will open at 4:45 p.m. No one will be allowed into the park beforehand.

Fans can enter Veteran's Memorial Park through the front walkway that leads to Schweickert Stadium (beyond the left field line).

A temporary gate will be set a security checkpoint for staff to count attendance. Fans are invited to park in the parking lots before the gates open and wait in line on the sidewalk behind the left field outfield wall.

ADMISSION TO PISTOL SHRIMP GAMES REMAINS FREE AND TICKETLESS! FANS DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO ATTEND TOMORROW'S PLAYOFF GAME!

Because admission is FREE, the seating capacity at Scweickert Stadium is limited to about 1,000 seats (box and bleachers). It would be beneficial for fans to bring lawn chairs and/or a picnic blanket and find seating around the park near the playing field. It is a public park.

Schweickert Stadium Address:

2600 Plank Rd.

Peru, IL 61354

We hope to see the LumberKings faithful at Schweikert Stadium to support your Clinton LumberKings.

