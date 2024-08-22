Ean DiPasquale Selected as the 2024 Prospect League ArmCare.com Pitcher of the Year

August 22, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







CLINTON, Iowa - The ArmCare.com Pitcher of the Year is awarded to the league's top pitcher. This year's recipient is Clinton LumberKings P Ean DiPasquale of Minnesota State University.

In addition to being selected as a Prospect League Western Conference All-Star earlier this week, DiPasquale, across 11 appearances, tossed 41.2 innings with a 1.30 earned run average, allowing 28 hits, 8 walks, and 6 runs. DiPasquale put up a perfect 4-0 record with 1 save and struck out 40 batters with a 0.86 WHIP. The Belleville, Illinois native led Prospect League pitchers of at least 40 innings in ERA (1.30), runs (6), hits (28), and WHIP (0.86).

Some of DiPasquale's most notable outings were on July 19, in O'Fallon against the Hoots where he threw a season-high seven innings allowing one earned run, one walk, seven hits, and four strikeouts in his second victory of the year. On June 16, against the Burlington Bees in Clinton after a rain delay, DiPasquale assisted in relief as the "new" starter in the third. He threw for four innings, allowing no runs or hits, one walk, and a season-high seven strikeouts to increase, at the time, a combined no-hit bid into the sixth inning.

