Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees Game Postponed Due to Weather; Doubleheader Scheduled for Tomorrow

BURLINGTON, Iowa - Today's (7/30/2024) game between the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees, scheduled to be played in Burlington, Iowa at Community Field, has been postponed due to weather conditions.

We know how much our fans were looking forward to this game. However, the safety of our and Burlington's players, staff, and fans is the top priority.

The LumberKings and Bees will now play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow at NelsonCorp Field. The Burlington Bees will be the home team for game one.

Doubleheader Details:

Date: July 31, 2024

Game One First Pitch: 4 p.m.

Gates Open: 3 p.m.

Game Two: Starts 30 minutes after the final out of game one.

The NelsonCorp Party will proceed as scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can use their tickets from today's game for admission to the doubleheader tomorrow. We encourage all fans to stay for both games and enjoy the exciting doubleheader action.

Playoff Clinching Information: The Clinton LumberKings can still secure a playoff spot with a loss by the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes this afternoon.

We appreciate your understanding and support and look forward to seeing everyone at NelsonCorp Field tomorrow for an exciting day of baseball.

