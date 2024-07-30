LumberKings 10-Run Rule the Pistol Shrimp; Magic Number - 1

July 30, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (17-10) delivered a dominant performance against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (17-11), securing a decisive 17-7 victory on Monday night at NelsonCorp Field.

The LumberKings' offense was led by Davis, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Cooke, who contributed three hits and three RBIs. Gordon also had a standout performance, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

The LumberKings set the tone early, breaking through in the second inning with a two-run effort, thanks to Bryan Belo's RBI single and Jalen Martinez's RBI groundout. They followed up with a staggering ten-run third inning, highlighted by key hits from Davis and Cougar Cooke. Davis's two-run double and Cooke's two-RBI single were instrumental in this offensive explosion, which left the Pistol Shrimp trailing 12-0.

Illinois Valley attempted a comeback in the fifth inning, scoring four runs with contributions from Kyle Gibson's two-RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Niedzwiedz. However, Clinton responded immediately in the bottom half with four more runs. Brett White's two-run triple and Davis's RBI single extended the LumberKings' lead to 16-4.

In the sixth inning, the LumberKings added one more run as Noah Gordon singled in Rayth Petersen, making it 17-3. The Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the seventh inning, with Tyler Dorsch's two-RBI single and Finley Buckner's RBI double bringing the final score to 17-7.

Clinton's Jimmy Burke (3-0) earned the win, pitching six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out three. Jackson Bruno closed the game, allowing three runs in the final inning. Illinois Valley's Joe Richardson (1-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on five hits over two innings.

The LumberKings magic number drops to one. The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes defeated the Burlington Bees 15-4 in seven innings at Community Field this afternoon preventing the LumberKings from clinching tonight. A win for the LumberKings or a loss from the Lucky Horseshoes will clinch the second-half Northwest Division and a playoff berth. Springfield plays Alton in a doubleheader at Springfield; Alton will play as the home team in game one in Springfield. The LumberKings play the Bees on Tuesday, July 29. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

