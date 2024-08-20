Four LumberKings Earn Prospect League All-Star Honors

CLINTON, Iowa - Jalen Martinez, Jimmy Burke, Sam Lavin and Ean DiPasquale were named Western Conference All-Stars by the Prospect League on Tuesday morning.

This is the largest group of athletes named All-Stars since the LumberKings joined the Prospect League in 2021.

Jalen Martinez (OF):

Martinez finished his season with a .358 average (T-7th in Prospect League, 3rd in Western Conference) through 44 games played (1st on LumberKings). Martinez also tied for most RBIs with 33, and recorded a .938 OPS.

Martinez's 2024 Season Stats: .358 AVG, 44 G, 36 R, 54 H, 12 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 16 BB, 5-5 SB, .938 OPS

Jimmy Burke (SP):

Burke returned to the LumberKings for his third year after playing with the Crieghton Bluejays in his first D-I season. Through nine games pitched, Burke finished with a 3-0 record (2nd on LumberKings) through 35.1 innings (2nd on LumberKings). In June, Burke had a 0.64 ERA and 0.57 WHIP with 16 strikeouts, two walks, one earned run, and six hits through 14 innings. In games that Burke pitched, the LumberKings were 8-1.

Burke's 2024 Season Stats: 4.08 ERA, 9 G, 35.1 IP, 3-0 W-L, 32 H, 16 R, 15 BB, 36 K, 1.33 WHIP

Ean DiPasquale (SP/RP):

DiPasquale started his time with the LumberKings as a relief pitcher before taking on a full-time role as a starter in the second half of the season. Finishing with a 4-0 record (1st on LumberKings), and 40 strikeouts (1st on LumberKings) DiPasquale was a reliable arm for Clinton. In June, DiPasquale finished his first month of work with a 0.56 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 22 strikeouts, four walks, one earned run, and seven hits through 16 innings. With a league-leading 1.30 ERA, DiPasquale was selected as the starter in game one of the Northwest Division Championship against the Pistol Shrimp.

DiPasquale's 2024 Season Stats: 1.30 ERA, 11 G, 41.2 IP, 4-0 W-L, 1 SV, 28 H, 6 R, 8 BB, 40 K, 0.86 WHIP

Sam Lavin (RP):

Lavin was a premier closer for the LumberKings. Lavin pitched on Opening Night (May 28) and gave up his first and only earned run of the season on July 21st against the Lucky Horseshoes in a thrilling 11-10 extra-inning victory where he threw a season-high 3 innings in relief for a total of 18 scoreless innings pitched to start a season. Lavin finished the season with seven saves (1st on LumberKings, 4th in Prospect League), marking a new single-season franchise record since the LumberKings joined the Prospect League in 2021. In June, he pitched in seven games, securing one win, and three saves across 10 innings. He allowed two runs with a 0.00 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP, and a 15.30 K/9 rate. In July, Lavin pitched in seven games, recording two wins and three saves over 10 innings, with one earned run, a 0.90 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and an 11.70 K/9 rate.

Lavin's 2024 Season Stats: 0.40 ERA, 15 G, 22.1 IP, 3-1 W-L, 7 SV, 16 H, 1 R, 11 BB, 36 K, 1.21 WHIP

