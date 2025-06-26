LumberKings Announce Inaugural Golf Outing
CLINTON, IOWA - Get ready to trade your ballcaps for golf caps! The First Annual LumberKings Golf Outing, presented by Olde Town Construction, is coming up-and you won't want to miss it!
Join on July 14th for a day on the links with your favorite LumberKings players, coaches, and staff. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just along for the ride, it's guaranteed to be a tee-rific time!
To register or learn more, visit lumberkings.com/golf today. That's the LumberKings Golf Outing, proudly brought to you by Olde Town Construction-building strong foundations on and off the field!
