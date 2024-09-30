LumberKings Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

CLINTON, IOWA - The Clinton LumberKings are proud to announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Jack Dahm will return to Clinton for his fifth season as the LumberKings' skipper. Dahm, who also serves as the head coach of the NAIA Mount Mercy University Mustangs, has led the LumberKings to a 124-109 record in his first four seasons with the club, along with three playoff appearances.

In the 2024 season, Dahm led the Mount Mercy Mustangs to the program's first-ever Heart of America Conference Tournament Championship. Prior to joining Mount Mercy in 2014, he also served as the head baseball coach at his alma mater, Creighton University, from 1993-2003, and at the University of Iowa from 2003-2010.

Dahm will be joined in the dugout once again by first base coach Terry McGinn. McGinn played college baseball at Kirkwood Community College and the University of the Pacific. Entering his third season in Clinton, he also serves as an assistant coach under Jack Dahm at Mount Mercy University. He has previously coached as an assistant with the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League from 1997-1999 and at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids from 2015-2022.

Mike Funke will return for his second season with the LumberKings serving as pitching coach. Funke is a graduate of the University of Iowa and owns and operates Michael Funke Resources and human resource consulting businesses. He is also the founder and general manager of the Extra Base Hits baseball facility in North Liberty.

The coaching staff is rounded out by Trevor Burkhart, who returns for his fourth season in Clinton and his second season as a coach. A Davenport native, Burkhart played college baseball at Louisiana State University in Shreveport while playing as an outfielder for the LumberKings in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He will return for his second season serving as Clinton's third base coach and will also join Jack Dahm's coaching staff at Mount Mercy University.

The Clinton LumberKings will open the 2025 baseball season in late May. The full Prospect League schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

