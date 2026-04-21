Timo Werner Scores His First @sjearthquakes Goal!
Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
#timowerner #sanjose #mls
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026
- Red-Hot Real Salt Lake Remain Home Wednesday to Host Defending MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Open Two-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup at Atlanta United FC - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: Card Collection - New York City FC
- Lotbinière and Cowansville to Receive a Multisport Mini-Field from the Montreal Impact Foundation - Club de Foot Montreal
- SeatGeek to Drive Ticketing and Fan Experience for Chicago Fire FC's New Downtown Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose earns first win at LAFC since 2020 and opens 4-0-0 on road for first time in club history
- Saturday Night Lights Expands
- U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose
- San Jose Earthquakes to Host Minnesota United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 28