Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







ALLEN, TX - For the second night in a row, the Allen Americans scored late to force extra time as the Adirondack Thunder fell in overtime 2-1 on Saturday night in front of 5,992 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

After no scoring in the first period, Adirondack took a 1-0 lead on the power play early in the second as Ryan Conroy scored his first professional goal. Conroy located the puck after several chances and beat goaltender Mark Sinclair for the lead at 5:22 of the second frame. Assists were credited to Tristan Ashbrook and Andre Ghantous and the Thunder took the lead into the third period.

Once again, late in the third period, Allen tied the game as Liam Finlay beat Jeremy Brodeur on a scramble in front of the net to eventually force overtime. The goal came with just 4:09 left in the third period with assists from Colby McAuley and Ryan Gagnon to even score 1-1.

In overtime, Kris Myllari won the game at 2:14 to pick up the extra point for the Americans.

After two weeks on the road, the Thunder return home for Fan Appreciation Weekend to finish the regular season on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 against Maine. Giveaways all weekend, Fan Appreciation Poster Giveaway on Saturday, $4 Bud Light, and Jersey Off Our Back on Sunday.

Adirondack will host Game 1 and Game 1 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Even though the opponent is yet to be determined, tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 go on sale Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

