Gorsuch Nets Shutout on Saturday Night

WICHITA, Kan. - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 37 shots and earned a 4-0 shutout victory on Saturday night against Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Gorsuch claimed his first ECHL shutout since the 2021-22 campaign. Bradley Marek and Lleyton Moore led the way with two points while seven others collected points.

Wichita got off to a quick start in the first period. Masella opened the scoring at 2:02. He fired a shot from the blue line that got past Gage Alexander to make it 1-0.

Jay Dickman increased the lead to 2-0 at 13:41. He caught a pass from Tyler Jette in the high slot and fired it through traffic. Alexander wasn't set and the puck got past him to give Dickman his 27th of the year.

At 18:39, Moore made it 3-0 as he recorded his seventh of the season. Michal Stinil stole a loose puck at the Thunder line and started a two-on-one break. Moore buried a one-timer past Alexander.

Tulsa appeared to score with 3:30 to go in the second period. A shot from the slot hit off of Kyle Crnkovic near the right post. The official waived it off immediately and then went to review the call. He determined that Crnkovic used his hand to direct the puck into the net and the goal didn't count.

Marek capped off the scoring in the third period with a power play goal at 4:42. Brayden Watts found him at the edge of the left circle and he beat Alexander with a one-timer.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Gorsuch claimed his first ECHL shutout since a 2-0 Kalamazoo win over Indy on March 11, 2022. He also gave the Thunder their first shutout of the season. Marek has goals in back-to-back games. Moore has three points in his last two outings. Dickman set a new career high in goals and scored his first marker since March 9.

The two teams play tomorrow afternoon for the final time this season with the opening faceoff at 4:05 p.m.

