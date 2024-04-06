Mavericks Break Franchise Record for Points in a Season

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah. - With Saturday's 4-3 overtime win at Utah, the Kansas City Mavericks have broken the franchise record for points in a season as the team picked up its 110th point. Kansas City currently sits at 52-11-4-2. The Mavericks win tonight - their seventh-consecutive - also tied the franchise's mark for wins in a season.

It has been a historic season for the Mavericks. In addition to racking up the most points in a season, Kansas City has laid claim to the Brabham Cup and Mountain Division title. Additionally, the Mavericks set the ECHL record for road wins in one season, they have scored the most goals in franchise history, Patrick Curry has set the team's record for goals in a season and the ECHL franchise mark for points and GM and Head Coach Tad O'Had became the winningest head coach in ECHL franchise history.

Kansas City's Saturday night victory was led by goals from Curry, Nolan Walker, rookie Cade Borchardt and the overtime winner from Jeremy McKenna. Borchardt and Curry each added two assists to their night and Goaltender Cale Morris picked up his 19th win of the season.

The Mavericks return home on next Tuesday and Wednesday for the team's final regular season home games. Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for both remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.