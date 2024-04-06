Mariners Fall in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - Christian Sarlo and Ethan Ritchie scored for the Mariners in an 8-2 Maine Mariners loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center. A four-goal second period fueled the Railers to victory, tying up the weekend series with one game to go on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie forward Christian Sarlo netted the first goal of the game at 6:33 of the opening period, taking a pass from Andrew Peski below the goal line, and wristing home his third professional goal. The Railers picked up the pace as the period went on and tied the game late, when Ashton Calder walked across the blue line and beat Kyle Keyser with a shot from the high slot.

Four second period goals by the Railers gave them a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes. Anthony Callin and Ryan Verrier each found the net in the first six minutes of the frame to give Worcester a 3-1 lead. The momentum was briefly disrupted by an impressive Ethan Ritchie goal at 10:50, but goals by Trevor Cosgrove and Blade Jenkins stretched the Railers lead three at the end of 40 minutes.

Worcester put in three more goals in the third from Connor Welsh, Jenkins, and Jake Pivonka (power play goal) to pull away with the lopsided victory.

The Mariners (31-29-7-0) and Railers have one more game this weekend at DCU Center on Sunday at 3:05 PM to decide the VIP Rivalry Cup.

