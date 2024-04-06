Patrick Curry Breaks Mavericks' Single-Season Goal Record
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah. - Continuing one of the best seasons in Mavericks' history, forward Patrick Curry has broken the franchise's single-season goals record.
With his second-period goal at Utah on Saturday night, the former Boston University captain scored his 37th goal, moving past Andrew Courtney for most in one season in the 15-year history of the organization.
This accomplishment is the second major milestone of Curry's season. On March 27, Curry became the Mavericks single-season ECHL points record holder. After tonight, Curry has increased his point total to 84.
Curry currently ranks second in the ECHL in goals and points as he increases his franchise records and leads the team into the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Kansas City ends their Brabham Cup-winning regular season with two home games against Cincinnati and the 72nd game of the season on Friday at Iowa. The first two Kansas City postseason games will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena on April 17 and 18 at 7 PM. Tickets for both remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
