Game Day Preview: Three Straight Overtime Games for the Americans

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Hank Crone scores for the Allen Americans

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Adirondack Thunder tonight in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 3-0 lifetime against Adirondack, winning on Friday night 3-2 in a shootout. Game time tonight is 7:10 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 4/7/24 vs. Adirondack, 2:10 PM CDT

MVP returns to lead the way to victory: The Americans rallied for their third straight victory on Friday night, erasing a 2-0 Adirondack lead with three minutes to go in the game. Grant Hebert tipped an Easton Brodzinski shot past Thunder netminder Isaac Poulter to cut the lead to 2-1 with 3:12 left on the clock. After the Thunder were called for a delay of game penalty, the Americans went on the power play and pulled goalie Marco Costantini for the extra attacker. Blake Murray tied the contest with 1:43 to go, scoring his 19th goal of the year to even the score and sending the game to overtime. The seven minutes on the clock would not be enough time to settle the score as the game would go to a shootout. Hank Crone scored the only goal in the extra session leading the Americans to an unbelievable 3-2 comeback victory. Last night's win was also the first against a team from the Eastern Conference this season (1-2-0).

All-Time Series vs Adirondack: The Allen Americans are 3-0 lifetime against the Adirondack Thunder. Last night's game was the first appearance ever by Adirondack in Allen, as well as the first ever appearance by a team from New York State. Prior to last night's win, the other two meetings came in December of 2019. On Friday, December 13th the Americans beat the Thunder 4-1 with Tyler Sheehy (9) netting the game winner. On Saturday, December 14th, the Americans won a wild 13-goal affair beating the Thunder 7-6 in a shootout with Alex Guptill scoring the only goal in the extra session.

Streak snapped: Chaz Smedsrud had his three-game point streak snapped on Friday night. In four games since joining the Americans, he has five points (2 goals and 3 assists).

Three times a charm: The Americans played in their third straight overtime game on Friday night. They are a perfect 3-0, with Marco Costantini getting the victory in all three games.

The Dynamic Duo back together: Friday night was the first time all season that Hank Crone and Liam Finlay were on the ice together. Crone played in his first game in almost two months.

Johnny Walker released: The Americans released forward Johnny Walker on Friday to make room for the return of Hank Crone. In 21 games for the Americans, He had 10 points (5 goals and 5 assists).

Comparing Allen and Adirondack

Allen Americans

Home: 14-18-0-0

Away: 16-16-2-1

Overall: 30-34-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (37) Kris Myllari

Points: (59) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+9) Ty Farmer

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Adirondack Thunder:

Home: 20-8-3-3

Away: 19-11-2-0

Overall: 39-19-5-3

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Adirondack Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (27) Tristan Ashbrook

Assists: (35) Shane Harper

Points: (52) Shane Harper

+/-: (+20) *Colin Felix

PIM's (169) Darian Skeoch

*In the AHL

