Aucoin Scores Third Goal in Two Games, Glads Lose 4-1

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-43-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (35-23-7-2) by a final score of 4-1 Thursday night for the team's Margaritaville night.

1. Cam Johnson (FLA) - 25 saves, win

2. Josh Ho-Sang (FLA) - 2 assists, +1

3. Josh Boyko (ATL) - 31 saves

Zach Uens drew first blood for the Everblades, deflecting the puck into the net off the shot from Josh Ho-Sang to take the early 1-0 lead. (11:16)

The Everblades extended their advantage to two goals as Bobo Carpenter rifled a one-timed shot from the slot which rang off the pipe and in for his 25th goal of the season (6:28)

Not phased by the adversity, the Gladiators fired back with a goal from the previous night's hero, Parker AuCoin, as he delivered on a 2-on-1 opportunity which not even the outstrectched body of Cam Johnson could save as he brought his team within one. (9:49)

Cole Moberg deflated the entire Gas South Arena crowd of 2,569 with an early goal in the third period that snuck through the five-hole of Boyko. (00:30)

Mark Senden iced the game with an empty net goal to seal the Everblades' emphatic 4-1 victory. (19:50)

Boyko finished the night with 31 saves off 34 shots faced while Cam Johnson enjoyed a 25-save night off 26 Atlanta shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.