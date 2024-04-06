Fedorek Lifts Admirals Past Royals in Overtime

Norfolk, VA - For the final time of the regular season, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice for night two of Virginia Beach 'City Series' weekend with one more clash with the Reading Royals. A late goal from Gehrett Sargis tied the game, and an OT game-winner from Connor Fedorek lifted the Admirals past the Royals 3-2.

Yaniv Perets received the nod to start in goal for Norfolk for his 34th appearance and showcased a good effort as he recorded 24 saves off of 26 shots faced. Perets finished the regular season with a record of 19-11-3.

During the initial 20-minute period, both teams remained scoreless as they familiarized themselves with one another's style of play. Despite the previous night's game and the potential for animosity to spill over into the finale, the period proceeded without incident.

In the opening minutes, Norfolk pressured through their forecheck and exhibition of passing clinic, but Reading's goaltender, Nolan Maier, remained resolute. Despite Norfolk's 12-7 shot advantage, the score remained level at 0-0.

In the second period, Norfolk continued to dominate play as they dictated the tempo of the game. While they had several opportunities to score, the game remained scoreless for the first 29 minutes. Following a Norfolk penalty, Reading broke the deadlock and silenced the boisterous Scope crowd.

Norfolk continued to push forward, eventually equalizing through Andrew McLean's eighth goal of the season, which was assisted by Dakota Krebs. The Admirals remained dominant in the shot department, outshooting the Royals 10-4, but the score remained level at 1-1.

During the final 20 minutes of the regular season, the game remained tense. Reading appeared to have secured a late victory, but the Admirals once again demonstrated their late-game heroics, with Gehrett Sargis scoring to bring the game level.

The game went into overtime, with both teams having chances to win. However, it was Connor Fedorek who emerged as the hero, scoring the game-winning goal with a shot over Maier's shoulder to secure the Admirals' victory and cap off a remarkable regular season.

Following their victory, the Admirals finished the season at 41-21-6-1. At the moment, they sit in second place in the ECHL North Division with 89 points, trailing behind the Adirondack Thunder. A chance to secure the North division is in the balance, but Norfolk will need some help with Adirondack losses to conclude the season.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Fedorek (1 goal, +2)

2. NOR - G. Sargis (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. NOR - D. Katic (2 assists, +2)

What's Next

The Admirals will begin their preparations for the Kelly Cup Playoffs as they await the conclusion of the regular season next week and for seeding to play out in the North division.

