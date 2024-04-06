K-Wings Secure Attendance Record, Fall to Cyclones

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-29-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (31-32-6-0) in front of 5,226 at Wings Event Center Saturday, 5-1.

Kalamazoo finished its regular season series with Cincinnati 6-4-0-0 and took the season series for the first time since 2014-15.

The team also boosted their regular season attendance average to 3,852 through 35 games, hitting the books as the highest-attended season in 38 years (1994-95) with one game remaining. It's also the highest average attendance in the K-Wings' ECHL era.

Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 2:17 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at 14:17.

The Cyclones took a 3-0 lead at the 8:47 mark of the second.

Michael Joyaux (6) got Kalamazoo on the board with a rocket from the slot on the power play at the 15:25 mark. David Keefer (31) fed Joyaux from the left side after breaking a defender's ankles while goaltender Hunter Vorva (1) recorded the secondary assist.

Cincinnati made it 4-1 at the 16:05 mark of the third period and added an empty netter at 18:48.

Vorva (18-13-0-0) made 25 saves on 29 shots faced.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and accrued no penalty minutes in the contest. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 32-30.

The K-Wings are back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus the Fort Wayne Komets (33-27-3-3) for Hockeytonk at Wings Event Center

