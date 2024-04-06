K-Wings Secure Attendance Record, Fall to Cyclones
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-29-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (31-32-6-0) in front of 5,226 at Wings Event Center Saturday, 5-1.
Kalamazoo finished its regular season series with Cincinnati 6-4-0-0 and took the season series for the first time since 2014-15.
The team also boosted their regular season attendance average to 3,852 through 35 games, hitting the books as the highest-attended season in 38 years (1994-95) with one game remaining. It's also the highest average attendance in the K-Wings' ECHL era.
Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 2:17 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at 14:17.
The Cyclones took a 3-0 lead at the 8:47 mark of the second.
Michael Joyaux (6) got Kalamazoo on the board with a rocket from the slot on the power play at the 15:25 mark. David Keefer (31) fed Joyaux from the left side after breaking a defender's ankles while goaltender Hunter Vorva (1) recorded the secondary assist.
Cincinnati made it 4-1 at the 16:05 mark of the third period and added an empty netter at 18:48.
Vorva (18-13-0-0) made 25 saves on 29 shots faced.
Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and accrued no penalty minutes in the contest. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 32-30.
The K-Wings are back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus the Fort Wayne Komets (33-27-3-3) for Hockeytonk at Wings Event Center
--
The K-Wings conclude their 2023-24 regular season home schedule with Hockeytonk on Sunday, April 7th! Grab your snakeskins, a pair of your best blue jeans and help us turn Wings Event Center into your favorite tawdry Hockeytonk for the regular-season finale. Together, we'll get down, turn around & go to town with the first 1,000 fans taking home a limited edition K-Wings Bandana.
