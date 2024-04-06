Rush Fall to Idaho, Will Miss Post-Season Berth

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, dropped their final season-series game to the Idaho Steelheads 4-2 at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday night.

The game started with a spark as Tyson Helgesen and Connor Mylymok dropped the gloves at center ice just nine seconds into the game. Both combatants had fought in Wednesday's Rush/Steelheads game as well.

Idaho opened the scoring with a powerplay goal from Matt Register 14:44 into the period. It's only Register's 10th goal of the season, but his third against the Rush this year.

As the period dwindled, Rapid City seemed consigned to go to the break down one, but Zack Hoffman potted his third of the season with a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic for his third goal of the year.

After Mark Duarte drew a four-minute double-minor for high sticking against Willie Knierim, Idaho found a seam for Register to hit AJ White to score shorthanded and grab the lead once again for Idaho. With two seconds left in the same powerplay, Duarte exacted revenge scoring his 14th of the year to even the game.

A back-and-forth second period ended on a sour note for the Rush as a Register shot careened to Connor Mylymok who tapped in the rebound for his third goal in three games. It would stand as the game-winner.

Despite chances in the third period, the Rush were unable to muster a comeback as Mark Rassell scored an empty-netter with under a second left to seal the game.

Rapid City was once again victimized by penalties, as they gave Idaho six powerplay chances, while the Rush only had three tries on the man-advantage. However, the Rush penalty kill stood tall, killing off the last five Steelheads powerplays. Christian Propp made 43 total saves, with three highlight-reel robberies on back-to-back-to-back shots on a Rusk kill in the third period.

The regulation loss eliminates the Rush from postseason contention. Rapid City can only earn a maximum of 64 standings points, while Tulsa, Utah and Allen have at least 65. It will be the second-straight season that the Rush miss the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Rapid City ends its season series with the Steelheads at 1-12-1 overall, scoring their only win over the Steelheads on the road in December.

The Rush will close their regular season with three games at home, starting Thursday against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

