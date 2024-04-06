Thunder Returns Home Tonight for Autism Acceptance Night

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its three-in-three against Tulsa tonight 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Last night, the Thunder claimed a 3-2 win in overtime at the BOK Center. With the victory, Wichita moves into sixth place with 59 points. Tulsa remains in third place with 66 points.

The Thunder are six points back of Utah for the final playoff spot and has two games in hand on the Grizzlies. Allen earned a shootout win last night against Adirondack, putting the Americans alone in fifth place with 63 points.

This is the 12th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 171-161-38 against Tulsa and 96-72-20 at home against the Oilers.

Bradley Marek scored just 13 seconds into overtime last night to push Wichita past Tulsa, 3-2. Marek netted his third game-winner of the season and first overtime marker of his career. The Ferris State product recorded his first goal since March 10.

Mitchell Russell tallied two assists last night to help Wichita beat Tulsa. He made a terrific play in overtime to set up Bradley Marek for the game-winning goal. Russell collected his second two-assist outing of the year.

Kobe Walker recorded his second goal in his last three games last night. He has scored three of his eight goals against the Oilers. Walker has 15 points (8g, 7a) in 23 games this year.

Dillon Boucher opened the scoring last night, recording his eighth goal of the year. Boucher has three points in his last four games and points in five of his last seven.

Wichita was 0-for-2 last night on the power play. In the season-series, the Thunder are 11-for-40 on the man advantage, good for a 27.5% clip. The Thunder have given up seven goals on 35 times shorthanded in the season-series against the Oilers, good for a 80% kill rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (15)...Trevor Gorsuch is fifth in saves (1085)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 12-7-6 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-3-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-4-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Kyle Crnkovic is 14th in rookie scoring with 49 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for first in majors by a rookie with eight...Jarod Hilderman is tied for ninth in points by a defenseman (39) and tied for second in power play goals by a defenseman with five...

