ECHL Announces Suspension

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Orlando's Jimmy Mazza has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #945, Greenville at Orlando, on April 5.

Mazza is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation.

Mazza will miss Orlando's game vs. Greenville tonight (April 6).

