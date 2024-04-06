Orlando Steals Final Game of Series

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Benjamin Freeman versus Orlando Solar Bears' Luke Boka

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Benjamin Freeman versus Orlando Solar Bears' Luke Boka(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anthony Beauchamp and Joe Leahy built the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a first period lead, but the Orlando Solar Bears fired back in the second and ensured their win in the third to claim a 5-2 victory on Saturday night. The game served as the final meeting in the regular season between both of the South Division rivals.

Orlando got the first strike to open the contest for a second night in a row, but the Swamp Rabbits responded and stole the lead late in the frame. Tyler Bird got the Solar Bears on the board at 6:31, driving the middle lane on a two-on-one rush and finishing with a shot down the slot that beat Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham, giving Orlando a 1-0 lead (Luchuk had the lone assist). Moments later, while killing off the first power play for Orlando, Anthony Beauchamp scooped up a loose puck, rocketed down the ice, and rifled a shot from the left circle past Orlando goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick, tying the game up at 1-1 with his second shorthanded tally of the season and 6:21 left in the first. With 25 seconds remaining in the frame, Joe Leahy collected a pass off the left wall from Carter Souch and sent a try that bounced past Fitzpatrick and in, giving Greenville a 2-1 lead after one (Souch and Brannon McManus assisted).

Orlando took the lead back with a pair of second period goals and maintained it heading into the last 20 minutes. Once again off the rush, Marc-Andre Gaudet trailed behind in a transition sequence and buried Luke Boka's pass off the bar and in, squaring the game at 2-2 at 7:27 of the second. Orlando pulled ahead with 5:45 left in the period following the expiration of their second power play when Jaydon Dureau fired a laser over Ingham's blocker shoulder, giving Orlando a 3-2 lead going into the third (Gaudet and Spencer Kersten assisted).

The Swamp Rabbits hammered the Solar Bears net, piling 23 of their 48 shots in the game in the final 20 minutes. Between the shot volume and an additional two power plays, plus the extra attacker, they couldn't muster a tying strike. Orlando ended the game with two empty net tallies from Alex Frye and Brayden Low, winning the game 5-2.

Jacob Ingham stopped 14 of 16 shots on his net, suffering the defeat (16-9-3-1).

The Swamp Rabbits have three games remaining in the season next week, beginning with the Atlanta Gladiators at home on Friday, April 12th. Puck drop for the final meeting against Atlanta is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and features "Teacher Appreciation Night", brought to you by First Step Realty and Godwin Lightning Protection. The weekend continues with a home-and-home series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, starting on Saturday, April 13th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. EST at Enmarket Arena. Both Savannah and Greenville return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, April 14th, for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop and "Fan Appreciation Night", presented by Fluor, featuring the team's special warmup jerseys the team wore this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.