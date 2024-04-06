Fuel Gain Point in OT Battle in Fort Wayne
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE - The Fuel went up to Fort Wayne for a Saturday night contest against the Komets. It was another overtime battle, this time with the Komets coming out on top 2-1.
1ST PERIOD
The Fuel were active in the offensive zone to start this game. The Komets' defense was strong but Victor Hadfield sliced and diced his way through multiple defenders to set up a beautiful pass to Anthony Petruzzelli to start the scoring for the game.
The game's first goal and Fuel's first goal came at 7:22 of the first period.
Either team committed no penalties and the period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Komets 11-8.
2ND PERIOD
The second frame had a lot of action but no scoring.
The Komets began to wake up and put pressure on Mitchell Weeks and the Fuel kept pressure on Fanti.
There was a lone minor penalty against DJ King at 5:56 but the Komets could not find the back of the net with the extra man.
At 15:09, Cam Hausinger and Martin Haš locked arms and began throwing haymakers for roughly 10 seconds before the linesmen stepped in to end the heated debate.
The period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Komets 15-9.
3RD PERIOD & OVERTIME
At 1:42, the pressure of Fort Wayne became too much and the Komets tied it up at one off the stick of Carl Berglund.
Shortly after, Jon Martin was called for interference, giving the Komets their second power play of the game. In a critical moment, the Fuel were able to hold in another penalty-kill situation.
Indy found their first power play of the game at 15:46 but, like the first two Komets power plays, no goal was scored.
After 20 minutes, the period ended tied at 1 and the game would move to a free 7-minute period of 3-on-3 hockey.
At a perfect 4:44 of the overtime period, Noah Ganske finishes the game off for the Komets and gives Fort Wayne the 2-1 victory.
Final shot totals were Indy 37 and Fort Wayne 30.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 13 for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024
- Mavericks Break Franchise Record for Points in a Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gorsuch Nets Shutout on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Fourteen Railers Record Points In 8-2 Win Over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Drop Season Series Finale to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Gorsuch Shut Out Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Steals Final Game of Series - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Gain Point in OT Battle in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Iowa Outshoots Walleye in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Top Icemen in 5-3 Comeback Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Win Twelfth Straight In 4-1 Victory Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Secure Attendance Record, Fall to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Spoil the Fun in K-Zoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fedorek Lifts Admirals Past Royals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Shutout by Everblades in Final Home Tilt - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aucoin Scores Third Goal in Two Games, Glads Lose 4-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight for Autism Acceptance Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: April 6 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Adirondack Thunder Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Three Straight Overtime Games for the Americans - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Final Road Game of Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 7-4 on Friday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Continue Dominance Against Rapid City With 7-5 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.