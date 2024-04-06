Fuel Gain Point in OT Battle in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE - The Fuel went up to Fort Wayne for a Saturday night contest against the Komets. It was another overtime battle, this time with the Komets coming out on top 2-1.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel were active in the offensive zone to start this game. The Komets' defense was strong but Victor Hadfield sliced and diced his way through multiple defenders to set up a beautiful pass to Anthony Petruzzelli to start the scoring for the game.

The game's first goal and Fuel's first goal came at 7:22 of the first period.

Either team committed no penalties and the period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Komets 11-8.

2ND PERIOD

The second frame had a lot of action but no scoring.

The Komets began to wake up and put pressure on Mitchell Weeks and the Fuel kept pressure on Fanti.

There was a lone minor penalty against DJ King at 5:56 but the Komets could not find the back of the net with the extra man.

At 15:09, Cam Hausinger and Martin Haš locked arms and began throwing haymakers for roughly 10 seconds before the linesmen stepped in to end the heated debate.

The period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Komets 15-9.

3RD PERIOD & OVERTIME

At 1:42, the pressure of Fort Wayne became too much and the Komets tied it up at one off the stick of Carl Berglund.

Shortly after, Jon Martin was called for interference, giving the Komets their second power play of the game. In a critical moment, the Fuel were able to hold in another penalty-kill situation.

Indy found their first power play of the game at 15:46 but, like the first two Komets power plays, no goal was scored.

After 20 minutes, the period ended tied at 1 and the game would move to a free 7-minute period of 3-on-3 hockey.

At a perfect 4:44 of the overtime period, Noah Ganske finishes the game off for the Komets and gives Fort Wayne the 2-1 victory.

Final shot totals were Indy 37 and Fort Wayne 30.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 13 for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

