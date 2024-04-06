Iowa Outshoots Walleye in 4-1 Loss
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-1, to the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders outshot the Walleye, 34-31. Pavel Novak was Iowa's lone goal scorer.
Drew DeRidder allowed three goals and made 27 saves in defeat. Jan Bednar blocked 33 shots for his seventh straight win.
Three minutes into the first period, Conlan Keenan notched a goal for Toledo on the third shot of the game, assisted by Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Graves.
Sam Craggs dragged the puck to the front of the net and scored a goal to extend the Walleye's lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second period. Jason Willms and Hawkins were credited with the assists.
Novak answered back at 16:21 of the middle frame to make it 2-1, slamming it home on a net-front pass from Yuki Miura. Kyle Masters received the secondary assist.
In the final minute of the second, Orrin Centazzo cashed in on a breakaway to bring the score to 3-1. Graves earned his second point of the night on the assist.
Wilms also had a multi-point game; he scored into an empty net with two minutes left.
Box Score
Iowa's final three regular season home games are on Wed., Apr. 10 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.
Iowa's final three regular season home games are on Wed., Apr. 10 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024
- Mavericks Break Franchise Record for Points in a Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gorsuch Nets Shutout on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Fourteen Railers Record Points In 8-2 Win Over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Drop Season Series Finale to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Gorsuch Shut Out Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Steals Final Game of Series - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Gain Point in OT Battle in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Iowa Outshoots Walleye in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Top Icemen in 5-3 Comeback Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Win Twelfth Straight In 4-1 Victory Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Secure Attendance Record, Fall to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Spoil the Fun in K-Zoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fedorek Lifts Admirals Past Royals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Shutout by Everblades in Final Home Tilt - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aucoin Scores Third Goal in Two Games, Glads Lose 4-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight for Autism Acceptance Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: April 6 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Adirondack Thunder Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Three Straight Overtime Games for the Americans - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Final Road Game of Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 7-4 on Friday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Continue Dominance Against Rapid City With 7-5 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.