Iowa Outshoots Walleye in 4-1 Loss

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-1, to the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders outshot the Walleye, 34-31. Pavel Novak was Iowa's lone goal scorer.

Drew DeRidder allowed three goals and made 27 saves in defeat. Jan Bednar blocked 33 shots for his seventh straight win.

Three minutes into the first period, Conlan Keenan notched a goal for Toledo on the third shot of the game, assisted by Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Graves.

Sam Craggs dragged the puck to the front of the net and scored a goal to extend the Walleye's lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second period. Jason Willms and Hawkins were credited with the assists.

Novak answered back at 16:21 of the middle frame to make it 2-1, slamming it home on a net-front pass from Yuki Miura. Kyle Masters received the secondary assist.

In the final minute of the second, Orrin Centazzo cashed in on a breakaway to bring the score to 3-1. Graves earned his second point of the night on the assist.

Wilms also had a multi-point game; he scored into an empty net with two minutes left.

Box Score

Iowa's final three regular season home games are on Wed., Apr. 10 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

Iowa's final three regular season home games are on Wed., Apr. 10 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.