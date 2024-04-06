Cyclones Spoil the Fun in K-Zoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Cyclones took down the K-Wings 3-2 on Friday night inside the Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati improves to 4-4-2-0 against Kalamazoo as the regular season series comes to a close.

* Cincinnati got the scoring started in the first three minutes of the game. Steven MacLean won a battle in the corner, then fed Luke Santerno at the net-front to chip in past Hunter Vorva. The Cyclones doubled the lead later in the period when Josh Burnside jumped into the play, then roofed a shot for this 4th goal of the season.

* In the 2nd, Cincy expanded the lead to 3-0 halfway through the frame. Landon Cato made an excellent fake, then zipped a pass down low to Patrick Polino to wire home. Kalamazoo got on the board on its 3rd powerplay of the game with a goal from Michael Joyaux.

* Luke Santerno added an insurance goal with just under four minutes to go. He raced in on a two-on-one and beat Hunter Vorva with a wrist shot. Patrick Polino added an empty netter for the second straight night and the 5-1 final. Rylan Parenteau snagged the win while stopping 33 Kalamazoo shots.

Up next, Cincinnati continues its four-game road trip next week into the Mountain Division. The Cyclones and the Mavericks drop the puck Tuesday April 9th at 8:05pm ET in Kansas City.

