Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Final Road Game of Regular Season

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, April 6th at 6:05 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

Fans can take part in a pre-game on-ice yoga session for $25 on April 13th with BLDG 7 Yoga! Yoga on the ice begins at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 5:15 p.m.! Participants must bring their own yoga matt, water bottle and wear sneakers. Register HERE and enter at the VIP entrance on Penn Street outside the Lion's Den team store on April 13th!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 28-34-5-2 record after splitting the first two games of the series against Norfolk. Reading defeated the Admirals, 2-1, in overtime in the series opener on Wednesday, April 3, before suffering a regulation loss on Friday, April 5, 5-1. Jacques Bouquot scored his first goal of his professional career for the lone goal in game two of the series.

Forward Joe Nardi leads the team this season in points (49) and assists (32). Jake Smith leads the team in goals (19) and has scored twice in his last four games. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 12-15-2-1 record with a point earned in 15 of 30 games.

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enter game the series finale second in the North Division standings with a 40-21-6-1 record (87 pts). The Admirals extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1) with Friday's win following Wednesday's overtime loss. Oskari Salminen improved to 7-0 at the Norfolk Scope Arena since being reassigned by the Winnipeg Jets to Norfolk from the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

The Admirals have won six of their last eight games including a two-game series sweep over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, March 30 with a 6-0 shutout victory backstopped by Yaniv Peret's 27-save shutout for his second shutout of his rookie season.

Forward Stefon Timofeyev leads the Admirals in points (53) and assists (33) this season. He is second on the team in goals (19) behind forward Danny Katic (24). Katic is second on the club in power play goals (5) behind leading PPG scorer Carson Holder (8).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

