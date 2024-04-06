ECHL Transactions - April 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 6, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Carter Jones, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Griffin Loughran, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Todd Skirving, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Fort Wayne:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Flynn, D activated from reserve

Add Arnaud Vachon, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Greg Angus, G added as EBUG

Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Connor Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad Nychuk, F assigned by Abbotsford

Add Trevor Babin, G added as EBUG

Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Add Griffin Ness, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Marko Sikic, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Deni Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Carter, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Lombardi, F placed on reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Rapid City:

Add Peter Muzyka, D activated from reserve

Delete Parker Bowman, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add C.J. McGee, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/5)

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

Toledo:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Liam Dennison, D activated from reserve

Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ryan Barbosa, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

