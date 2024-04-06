ECHL Transactions - April 6
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 6, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Carter Jones, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Griffin Loughran, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Todd Skirving, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Fort Wayne:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Flynn, D activated from reserve
Add Arnaud Vachon, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Greg Angus, G added as EBUG
Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Connor Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad Nychuk, F assigned by Abbotsford
Add Trevor Babin, G added as EBUG
Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Add Griffin Ness, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Marko Sikic, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Deni Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Carter, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Lombardi, F placed on reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Rapid City:
Add Peter Muzyka, D activated from reserve
Delete Parker Bowman, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve
Add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add C.J. McGee, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/5)
Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
Toledo:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Liam Dennison, D activated from reserve
Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ryan Barbosa, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
