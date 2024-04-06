Gladiators Shutout by Everblades in Final Home Tilt
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-44-3-1) were bested by the Florida Everblades (36-23-7-2) by a final score of 2-0 Friday night in their final home game of the regular season. The Gladiators were able to hold an explosive Everblades attack to just two goals, but ultimately failed to light the lamp themselves as Florida completed the season-sweep over Atlanta.
1. Cam Johnson (FLA) - 23 save shutout
2. Bobo Carpenter (FLA) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2
3. Gustavs Grigals (ATL) - 28 saves
The Everblades opened the scoring over midway through the first period as Bobo Carpenter sent a lightning-quick centering pass right on to the stick of a crashing Sean Josling. (11:17)
Florida completely stymied the Gladiators' attack from there forward, suffocating the blue and gold at their blue line and killing off five Atlanta power plays.
The Gladiators would concede a back-breaking goal in the third period as Zach Uens rifled a shot off the pipe and right onto the stick of Bobo Carpenter who would double his team's lead, effectively icing the game. (12:11)
Despite a prototypically solid night in net, Gustavs Davis Grigals finished with 28 saves off 30 shots faced while his net-minding adversary in green, Cam Johnson, ended a perfect 23/23 in goal for the Everblades.
The Glads will be back in action next weekend, April 12th-14th, as they travel to face off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and then Jacksonville to take on the Icemen in their final two games of the 2023-24 campaign.
