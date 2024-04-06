Wichita, Gorsuch Shut Out Oilers
April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-0 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.
Jeremey Masella opened the scoring on Wichita's first shot of the game, wristing a shot from the point 2:02 into the action, giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Jay Dickman extended the Thunder lead to 2-0 with 6:19 remaining in the frame, lobbing the puck from the slot past Gage Alexander. Lleyton Moore put Wichita up 3-0 through one frame with 1:21 remaining in the opening period, finishing a two-on-one feed from Michal Stinil.
Neither team scored in the second period, with the Oilers outshooting the Thunder 18-3 in the frame.
Bradley Marek scored the last goal of the game for the second consecutive night, burying a power-play chance 4:42 into the final frame to cement a 4-0 Thunder victory.
The Oilers square off against the Thunder again at INTRUST Bank Arena in the season-series finale tomorrow, April 7 at 4:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2024
- Mavericks Break Franchise Record for Points in a Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gorsuch Nets Shutout on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Lose Lead in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen - Adirondack Thunder
- Fourteen Railers Record Points In 8-2 Win Over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Drop Season Series Finale to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Gorsuch Shut Out Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Steals Final Game of Series - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Gain Point in OT Battle in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Iowa Outshoots Walleye in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Top Icemen in 5-3 Comeback Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Win Twelfth Straight In 4-1 Victory Against Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Secure Attendance Record, Fall to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Spoil the Fun in K-Zoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fedorek Lifts Admirals Past Royals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Shutout by Everblades in Final Home Tilt - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aucoin Scores Third Goal in Two Games, Glads Lose 4-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight for Autism Acceptance Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: April 6 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Adirondack Thunder Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Three Straight Overtime Games for the Americans - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Final Road Game of Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 7-4 on Friday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Continue Dominance Against Rapid City With 7-5 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.