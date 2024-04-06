Wichita, Gorsuch Shut Out Oilers

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-0 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Jeremey Masella opened the scoring on Wichita's first shot of the game, wristing a shot from the point 2:02 into the action, giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Jay Dickman extended the Thunder lead to 2-0 with 6:19 remaining in the frame, lobbing the puck from the slot past Gage Alexander. Lleyton Moore put Wichita up 3-0 through one frame with 1:21 remaining in the opening period, finishing a two-on-one feed from Michal Stinil.

Neither team scored in the second period, with the Oilers outshooting the Thunder 18-3 in the frame.

Bradley Marek scored the last goal of the game for the second consecutive night, burying a power-play chance 4:42 into the final frame to cement a 4-0 Thunder victory.

The Oilers square off against the Thunder again at INTRUST Bank Arena in the season-series finale tomorrow, April 7 at 4:05 p.m.

--

