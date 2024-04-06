Royals Drop Season Series Finale to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (28-34-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (41-21-6-1), 3-2, in overtime, on Saturday, April 6th at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Nolan Maier (15-17-4-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 29 saves on 32 shots faced. Goaltender Yaniv Perets (18-11-3-0) earned the win for the Admirals with 24 saves on 26 shots faced.

Both teams remained scoreless after the opening 20 minutes. The Admirals outshot the Royals 12 to seven with a pair of shots at 6:05 into the game turned aside by Maier to keep the Admirals off the board.

The Royals struck first on a one-timer by Tyson Fawcett from the left face-off circle 9:23 into the second period. Joe Nardi fed the cross-crease saucer pass to Fawcett off of a pass from Maier during Reading's second of two power plays in the game. The Admirals responded at 15:36 on an Andrew McLean wrist shot from the blue line. Dakota Krebs and Danny Katic earned the helpers on McLean's eighth goal of the season.

With 4:18 remaining in regulation, Yvan Mongo tucked a backdoor pass past Perets to restore Reading's one-goal lead, 2-1. Mason Millman earned the lone assist on Mongo's 16th goal of the season. 1:59 later, with 2:27 left in the third period, Gehrett Sargis evened the score with a wrist shot down the left-wing across Maier's body. Sean Montgomery and Katic earned the assists on Sargis's ninth goal of the season to send the series finale to overtime.

3:55 into the extra stanza, off of a pass from Sargis and Brandon Osmundson, Connor Fedorek rifled a slapshot over Maier's right shoulder from the left face-off circle to score the game-winning goal.

The Royals return home for their final two regular-season games on Friday, April 12th, and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

