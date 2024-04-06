Adirondack Thunder Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday

April 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that tickets for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Adirondack is guaranteed to finish first or second in the North Division and have home ice advantage in the North Division Semifinal. The Thunder will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Get your tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

Tickets begin at $16 for youth and $24 for adults.

The Thunder will host Game 6 and Game 7 (if necessary) on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Game 6 and Game 7 will be available on a game-by-game basis if needed.

After two weeks on the road, the Thunder return home for Fan Appreciation Weekend to finish the regular season on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 against Maine. Giveaways all weekend, Fan Appreciation Poster Giveaway on Saturday, drink specials both games, and Jersey Off Our Back on Sunday.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

