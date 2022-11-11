Thunder Hand Railers First Loss with 4-3 Win

GLENS FALLS - Shawn Weller scored two goals as the Adirondack Thunder handed the Worcester Railers their first loss of the season, 4-3, in front of 4,697 inside Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Worcester took a 2-0 lead in the first period as Quin Ryan and Jared Brandt both tallied their second goals of the season. Ryan made a great move with assists from Steve Jandric and Jimmy Lambert just 6:18 into the game. Brandt's second goal of the year came at 11:21 of the first for the two-goal lead.

The Thunder answered back late in the first period to get on the board. Patrick Grasso tipped the puck by goaltender Ken Appleby and into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Assists were credited to Matt Stief and Noah Corson with 1:24 left in the first.

Shawn Weller scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. Weller scored 4:49 into the period and with 40 seconds remaining in the period after a great pass from Ryan Smith for the one-goal lead. Adirondack led in shots after two periods, 23-19.

The Thunder took a 4-2 lead as Grant Jozefek scored a breakaway goal at 16:02 of the third period off a great feed from Noah Corson. The goal was Jozefek's first of the year with the lone assist going to Corson.

Worcester scored a late power-play goal as Steve Jandric fired in his sixth of the year with 22 seconds left in regulation to make it 4-3. The Thunder held on for the one-goal victory as Jake Theut stopped 22 of 25 shots for the win.

