Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Allen

November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Grizzlies Gameday

19 minutes agoByTyson Whiting

Utah Grizzlies (5-3, 10 points, .625 Win %) at Allen Americans (2-3-1, 5 points, .417 Win %)

Friday, November 11, 2022. 6:05 pm. Arena: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7759613-2022-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

Grizz Road Trip Continues

It's game 7 of the 8 game road trip. Utah is currently 4-2 on the trip, having won 3 in a row. 2 of Utah's last 3 games have been decided past regulation. Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal 2:04 into OT on November 4. Connor McDonald scored with 13 seconds left in OT at Allen on November 9.

Andrew Nielsen leads Utah with 9 points on the road trip (1 goal, 8 assists). Cameron Wright has 8 points in his last 6 games (2 goals, 6 assists). Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos each has 3 goals on the trip. Tsekos leads Utah with a +5 rating on the road. Joey Colatarci, Tyler Penner and Wright are each a +3 on the trip.

Transactions:

November 11 - Nate Clurman Recalled to Colorado

Defenseman Nate Clurman was called up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Clurman has 3 assists in 8 games this season for Utah. Nate is in the 2nd year of an NHL entry level contract.

November 9 - Ben Tardif Recalled to Colorado

Forward Ben Tardif was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 9. Tardif has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 2 games. Ben has a point in 5 of 7 games this season as well as 2 straight multiple point games. Tardif led Utah with 19 multiple point games last season.

November 7 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Grizzlies

Goaltender Trent Miner has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies, coming over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Miner has appeared in 1 game for Utah this season, stopping 21 of 25 in a loss to Rapid City on October 21st. Last season Miner broke a Grizzlies franchise record with 7 shutouts. The 21-year-old goaltender has 8 shutouts in 40 professional games. Trent had 8 shutouts in 4 seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

Games This Week

November 9, 2022 - Utah 3 Allen 2 (Overtime) - Connor McDonald game winning goal with 13 seconds left in OT. Garrett Metcalf saved 32 of 34. Zach Tsekos had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tarun Fizer scored his 6th goal of the year. Andrew Durham and Zach Pochiro each scored for Allen. Allen outshot Utah 34 to 31. Utah was 1 for 7 on the power play. Allen was 0 for 4.

November 11, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

November 12, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Tarun Fizer's Hot Start

Fizer scored a first period goal in Utah's 3-2 win at Allen on November 9. Fizer has a point in 4 straight games and a point in 7 of 8 contests. Tarun has a goal in 5 of 8 games this season. Tarun has a 27.3 shooting percentage (6 for 22).

Grizzlies Player Trends and Stories

Andrew Nielsen - Leads all league defenseman in points (11), assists (10). Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (6) and is tied with former Grizzlies forward Trey Bradley (who's in Reading this season) in power play points (6). Nielsen has 1 goal and 7 assists in his last 3 games.

Cameron Wright - Leads Utah with 2 game winning goals. Wright has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 3 games. Wright leads Utah with 31 shots, which ranks 2nd in the league.

Tarun Fizer - Fizer has a point in 4 straight games and a point in 7 of 8 contests. Fizer has a 27.3 shooting % (6 for 22). Tarun has the first goal in the game twice this season.

Zach Tsekos - Tsekos is 2nd on the team with 5 goals. He has a 26.3 shooting % (5 for 19). Zach leads the team in plus/minus (+5). Tsekos has 3 goals in his last 2 games.

Brandon Cutler - Cutler had 2 goals and 1 assist on November 5 at Kansas City. All 3 of his points came on the power play.

Johnny Walker - Scored 2 goals on November 5 at KC. It was Walker's first professional multiple point game.

Connor McDonald - McDonald scored his first professional game winning goal on November 9 at Allen.

Nate Clurman and Dakota Raabe each has an assist in 2 of their last 3 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah went 5 for 6 on the power play on November 5 at Kansas City after going 2 for 29 in the first 6 games. Utah has outscored opponents 11 to 5 in the second period(s). Utah has outshot opponents 100 to 80 in the second period(s). Utah has scored 14 goals in their last 3 games after scoring 10 goals in their first 5 games. Utah is 4-1 in one goal games.

Match-Up With Allen

It's the second of 12 meetings this season between the clubs, with both teams hosting 6 games. Utah is at Allen on November 9, 11-12. Allen is at Utah on February 1, 3-4. Utah hosts Allen on February 22, 24-25. Utah is at Allen on March 16-17, 19.

Utah was 5-0 against Allen last season, outscoring them 24 to 16. Allen is led by first year head coach Chad Costello, who completed a stellar playing career last season.

