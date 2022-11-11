Balanced Attack Leads Grizzlies to 4-2 Victory

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from 4 different forwards and Trent Miner saved 31 of 33 to earn his first win of the season as they defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 on a Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Dylan Fitze got the Grizz on the board 10:30 in on a power play goal. Andrew Nielsen and Brandon Cutler got the assists. All 4 of Cutler's points have been on the power play. Nielsen now leads the league with 7 power play assists. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period.

Johnny Walker extended the lead 4:10 into the second period. Walker's goal was 2 seconds after the end of a Utah power play. Cameron Wright extended the lead 8:09 in with an unassisted goal. Wright's goal turned out to be the game winner. All 3 of Wright's goals have been game winners. Allen got on the board as Hank Crone scored a 4 on 4 goal 15:44 into the second. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Allen cut into the lead as Jackson Leppard scored a power play goal 7:53 into the third period. It stayed a 3-2 game until Zach Tsekos put the game away with an empty net goal with 1:04 left. Tsekos and Tarun Fizer are tied for the team lead with 6 goals.

Utah has now won 4 in a row and are 5-2 through 7 games of the 8 game road trip. The Grizzlies are off to a 6-3 start to the season. Allen's record falls to 2-4-1.

Brycen Martin was a +3 for Utah. Tsekos and Wright were each a +2. Andrew Nielsen led Utah with 7 shots on goal. Nielsen leads all league defenseman with 11 assists and 12 points.

Utah goes for the series sweep on Saturday night in Allen for the final game of the 3 game set. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3 game set vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and November 20th at 3:10 pm. Friday, November 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal.

Hank Crone (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Zach Pochiro (Allen) - 1 assist.

