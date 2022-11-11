Balanced Attack Leads Grizzlies to 4-2 Victory
November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from 4 different forwards and Trent Miner saved 31 of 33 to earn his first win of the season as they defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 on a Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Dylan Fitze got the Grizz on the board 10:30 in on a power play goal. Andrew Nielsen and Brandon Cutler got the assists. All 4 of Cutler's points have been on the power play. Nielsen now leads the league with 7 power play assists. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period.
Johnny Walker extended the lead 4:10 into the second period. Walker's goal was 2 seconds after the end of a Utah power play. Cameron Wright extended the lead 8:09 in with an unassisted goal. Wright's goal turned out to be the game winner. All 3 of Wright's goals have been game winners. Allen got on the board as Hank Crone scored a 4 on 4 goal 15:44 into the second. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods.
Allen cut into the lead as Jackson Leppard scored a power play goal 7:53 into the third period. It stayed a 3-2 game until Zach Tsekos put the game away with an empty net goal with 1:04 left. Tsekos and Tarun Fizer are tied for the team lead with 6 goals.
Utah has now won 4 in a row and are 5-2 through 7 games of the 8 game road trip. The Grizzlies are off to a 6-3 start to the season. Allen's record falls to 2-4-1.
Brycen Martin was a +3 for Utah. Tsekos and Wright were each a +2. Andrew Nielsen led Utah with 7 shots on goal. Nielsen leads all league defenseman with 11 assists and 12 points.
Utah goes for the series sweep on Saturday night in Allen for the final game of the 3 game set. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3 game set vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and November 20th at 3:10 pm. Friday, November 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal.
Hank Crone (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Zach Pochiro (Allen) - 1 assist.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2022
- Rush Edged by Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Drops First Game, Lose 4-3 to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Mount Comeback Over Mariners In Road Victory, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Balanced Attack Leads Grizzlies to 4-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Rattle off Four Unanswered for 4-2 Win at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- MacDonald Lifts Thunder Past Oilers in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Scare Ghost Pirates in 5-3 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Pick Up Point in OT Loss to Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Griffin Scores in Overtime, Cyclones Drop Fuel, 4-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pastujov and Boucher Generate Multi-Goal Efforts in 8-5 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Drop Road Contest to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Give Thanks to Military & Earn 5-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Hand Railers First Loss with 4-3 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Cool off Mariners After Hot Start - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Growlers Rock Admirals 7-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Weeks & Willis Assigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Goaltender Kasel - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, November 11 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Starts Weekend Tonight in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Albano to Belleville - Allen Americans
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, Albano to Belleville - Allen Americans
- Don't Miss Our Military Appreciation Game Presented by VyStar Credit Union on November 13 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Open Three-Game Road-Trip in Maine - Reading Royals
- Blades Take Down the Ghost Pirates in Overtime - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.