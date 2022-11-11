Growlers Rock Admirals 7-1
November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers returned home in fine fashion with a statement 7-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Todd Skirving led the way offensively with four points (1G, 3A), while Simon Kubicek and Nolan Walker both notched their first professional goals in the victory. Luke Cavallin made 17 stops to improve to 4-0-0-0 to start the season.
These two teams square off once again tomorrow night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - S. Kubicek
2. NFL - T. Skirving
3. NFL - T. Boland
