Royals Open Three-Game Road-Trip in Maine

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road-trip with two games against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th.

Game one of the two-game series is tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. This is the first meeting between the Royals and Mariners since the opening round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Reading defeated Maine in six games, four games to two to advance to the North Division Final Series.

Reading improved to 2-4-1 on the season after defeating Wheeling in their previous game, 4-3, on Saturday, November 5th at Santander Arena. The Royals scored three power play goals, their fourth game with a power play goal across their last five games. Forward Max Newton scored two goals in the first period before Shane Sellar scored 94 seconds into the second period.

For Reading, half of their goals scored this season (8 of 16) have been scored in the first period. Newton and Sellar each added assists to their stat sheet in the series finale victory over Wheeling. Additionally, forwards Trey Bradley and Charlie Gerard each earned multi-point games as well. Bradley (1 G, 2 A) scored his first goal as a Royal while Gerard (2 A) improved his point streak to three games which he began since joining the Royals on Saturday, October 30th.

Rookie goaltender Nolan Maier earned his first win of his professional career in Reading's last game on Saturday, November 5th. Maier stopped 30 of 33 shots faced from Wheeling's offense to improve to 1-2-1 in his rookie campaign.

Reading holds fourth place in the North Division with a .357 win percentage. Reading has played one less game compared to Maine, Newfoundland and Worcester who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Maine holds third place in the North Division with a .500 win percentage across eight games this season. Worcester ranks in first place with an undefeated 9-0-0 record while the Growlers have yet to lose in regulation with a 7-0-1 record. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (6) and posts a 1-4-1 record in fifth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-8-0 record.

The Mariners fell to 4-4 on the season after dropping two-straight games to the Newfoundland Growlers. In their previous game on Saturday, November 5th, Maine allowed four goals in the first period and failed to score on any of their seven power play chances in a 5-2 loss to the Growlers.

Royals forward Max Newton has scored eight points in his last six games (4 G, 4 A) while forward Trey Bradley has seven assists in his last five games (1 G, 6 A) and Charlie Gerard has four points in his last three games (2 G, 2 A). Forward Nick Master leads the Mariners with ten points and ties for the team lead in goals (5) with Nick Jermain. Master has scored three points in a single game twice this season, including his second professional career hat trick which he scored on Sunday, October 30th against the Norfolk Admirals.

