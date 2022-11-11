Thunder Signs Goaltender Kasel

November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Goaltender Brandon Kasel with the Adirondack Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Goaltender Brandon Kasel with the Adirondack Thunder(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Brandon Kasel.

Kasel, 26, began the season on a PTO with the AHL's Utica Comets. A native of Ithaca, New York, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound netminder turned pro last year with the Adirondack Thunder. He went 8-15-2 in 27 contests with a 3.56 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

He claimed the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week last December, going 2-0-0 in two appearances and stopped 59 of 60 shots he faced. He stopped 33 shots to earn his first professional shutout against the Worcester Railers on December 26.

Prior to turning pro, Kasel attended Skidmore College. He made 82 career appearances, going 31-39-7 with four shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Wichita returns to action tonight with a trip to Tulsa to face the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on the DASH Auction app. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

