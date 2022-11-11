Don't Miss Our Military Appreciation Game Presented by VyStar Credit Union on November 13

Active duty, veterans and surviving spouses can take advantage of 100% financing with VyStar's Military Heroes Mortgage Program

Our Military Appreciation Game presented by VyStar Credit Union is Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:00 p.m. VyStar is donating 300 tickets to local military organizations. Plus, the first 100 VyStar members who present their VyStar debit or credit card at the Amway Center box office can receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

Also, in celebration of this event, we'd like to share more information about VyStar's Military Heroes Mortgage Program. VyStar is committed to supporting heroes and their families by offering unique mortgage programs. Active duty, veterans and surviving spouses can take advantage of:

100% financing

Savings of up to $5,000 in closing costs or choose a 0.25% rate discount*

Up to a $10,000 grant to be used toward a down payment and/or closing costs (restrictions apply, based on availability and approval process)**

Discounts of up to $7,500 available from top national and local retailers and other additional benefits***

Don't miss out on your dream home. Get pre approved and shop like a cash buyer today! Click the button below to learn more, and we hope to see you at the Military Appreciation Game.

