Weeks & Willis Assigned to Indy

November 11, 2022







INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been reassigned to the Indy Fuel. Additionally, forward Cam Hillis has been assigned to the Fuel from the IceHogs.

Weeks, 21, is returning to Indy after being called up to the IceHogs on October 31 where he went 1-1 with a .907 save percentage. Prior to that, he made four starts for the Fuel where he went 3-1, also with a .907 save percentage.

Hillis, 22, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and has played 42 AHL games with the Laval Rocket across two seasons before playing 14 games for their ECHL affiliate the Trois-Rivières Lions. He began this season in Trois-Rivières as well before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in October, in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin.

The 5'9 forward has two goals in three games this year for the Lions. He is currently in his third year of his NHL entry-level contract that he signed with the Montreal Canadiens, but is now owned by the Blackhawks.

