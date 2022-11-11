ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Jacksonville's Luke Lynch has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #95, Jacksonville at Greenville, on Nov. 10.
Lynch was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 6:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Lynch will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Orlando tonight (Nov. 11).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
